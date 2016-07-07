Māori in Māori Television to remain

Māori Television’s audiences and supporters can be assured that the “Māori” in Māori Television will remain in the organisation’s future brand identity.

Chief Executive Paora Maxwell says that it was never the company’s intention to remove the word Māori from its brand.

“The brand work programme underway is still in its early stages and our viewers and supporters can be assured that the word “Māori” will remain as a part of the organisation’s identity,” Mr Maxwell says.

“The inclusion of Māori as part of our brand is the essence of our whakapapa and it reflects where we come from.”

The brand work programme is an ongoing part of the suite of content and marketing initiatives aimed at engaging with more than one million viewers per week.

“Broadcast television offerings are under pressure as new competitors and platforms rapidly emerge leading to fragmented audiences, and as such we need to ensure that our brand and content remain relevant.”

