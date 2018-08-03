Maihi Karauna strengthens te reo Māori revitalisation

Maihi Karauna strengthens te reo Māori revitalisation

The on-going commitment to strengthening te reo Māori is further reinforced with the launch of the Crown’s draft Māori language strategy, the Maihi Karauna.

The strategy, which complements Te Mātāwai’s Maihi Māori, lays out the Crown’s responsibilities to revitalise te reo Māori and sets clear goals to be achieved by 2040.

Māori Television, a partner contributor to the development of the Maihi Karauna, sees its broadcast medium as a key platform to contribute to the success of the strategy’s language uptake goals.

Chief Executive Keith Ikin says Māori Television supports the shared vision of Te Mātāwai and the Crown for te reo Māori – kia mauriora te reo.

“We see clear synergies between Maihi Māori, Maihi Karauna and the contribution that Māori Television can make towards these strategies: a focus on tamariki and rangatahi, the ability to take te reo Māori into the homes of New Zealanders, and providing a broadcast platform to support intergenerational transmission of te reo Maori.

“This consultation round provides an opportunity for Māori Television’s contribution towards achieving the Crown’s objectives to be made more explicit within the strategy,” he says.

Working collaboratively with Maihi Karauna entities – Te Māngai Pāho, Te Taura

Whiri i te Reo Māori and Te Puni Kōkiri will be an ongoing focus for Māori Television in contributing to initiatives to revitalise te reo Māori.

ENDS

Charmaine Ngarimu

Communications Manager | Tumu Whakapā

Email: Charmaine.ngarimu@maoritelevision.com +64 21 221 3839