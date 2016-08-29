KAHURANGI MAXWELL TO STAR IN NEW NGĀ TANGATA TAUMATA RAU SEASON

Kahurangi Maxwell is set to host the brand new season of Ngā Tangata Taumata Rau focusing on the Te Arawa dialect. Having hosted Waka Huia, Te Karere and more recently popular Māori Television show Whānau Bake Off, Kahurangi is a seasoned professional when it comes to story-telling.



The series will feature Kahurangi visiting individuals, pakeke, kuia and koroua, who live in Te Arawa, Rotorua, Rotoiti, Maketu, Awahou and Tarawera.



The series will expose viewers to the Te Arawa dialect and offer insight into the lifestyle and values unique to Te Arawa.

Ngā Tāngata Taumata Rau – Ngā Waru Pūmanawa premieres exclusively on Māori Television at 6pm on Sunday 28th August.

