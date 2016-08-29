HUNTER GATHERER MAKES HIS TV DEBUT

It started out as an idea three years ago in a Waikato workshop, went on to attract an audience of 11 thousand through Facebook, and now Toa Hunter Gatherer is making its debut on Aotearoa’s television screens on Maori Television this September.

Brainchild of hunter, bow-maker and bush-craftsman Owen Boynton, Toa Hunter Gather recaptures the traditional knowledge and techniques lost in the modern industrialization of the food chain.

Taking the viewer on a journey through our beautiful nation, Owen talks with local experts to celebrate the unique attributes of each region and unearths historical approaches to hunting, fishing and bush craft practice along the way.

From crafting his own hooks and arrows to strategically skinning his kill, viewers are guaranteed to be in awe of the skilled and ethical approach Owen takes to hunting and how he has mastered his craft over time.

Full of trials, tribulations and practical demonstrations of techniques from times gone by, Toa Hunter Gatherer provides viewers both an opportunity to learn, and an appreciation of ancient ways that overflows into in everyday life.

Toa Hunter Gatherer premieres on Maori Television at 9.30pm on Monday September 12th 2016.

