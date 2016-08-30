HIT KARAOKE SHOW BACK WITH NEW EPISODES

It hit the small screen with a bang earlier this year and now Sidewalk is back with more karaoke action.

Following a successful start to the season, Sidewalk Karaoke will head back to the country’s favourite streets, night markets and street bars searching for a sidewalk superstar.

Homai te Pakipaki legend Te Hamau Nikora will guide the contestants as they take to the stage (or street!) competing for an on-the-spot cash prize.

Capturing hilarious on-the-spot interviews and prizes from $100 to $1000 up for grabs, Sidewalk Karaoke is a guaranteed great Thursday night in.

Sidewalk Karaoke launches exclusively on Māori Television at 8pm Thursday 1st September

