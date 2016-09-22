BEHIND-THE-SCENES AT PARLIAMENT





Created to demystify the New Zealand Parliament, The Political Game goes beyond the media coverage and red tape to reveal the inner workings of our democratic institution.



Stepping behind the pomp and ceremonial façade, the show provides a greater understanding of what Members of Parliament do on our behalf, paying particular focus to our Māori representatives.



Showcasing the dedication of the front benchers, back benchers and even bench cleaners, The Political Game follows a range of MPs, clerks, administration staff, assistants, security and press gallery personalities alike in this observational documentary series.



The Political Game is the first series with never-before-seen access to Parliament. Made over a six-month filming period, this is the first time a TV crew has had continual access to areas normally hidden from the public eye.

Made with support from the Hon. David Carter, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, the Parliamentary Service and the Office of the Clerk, the show captures some of the high profile political events of the year.



Viewers will also be treated to exclusive insight into the drama, spectacle and theatre of Question Time in the House of Representatives.

Supported by NZ On Air funding, The Political Game is produced by the same team behind the hugely successful Middlemore series, and the long running Police 10-7, now in its 11th year on screen.

The Political Game premieres on Maori Television at 9.50pm on Tuesday October 11th 2016.

For more information, image or interview requests, please contact;

Leanda Borrett

Publicist, Kaiwhakaputa

Maori Television

P: 09 539 7108 M: 021 912 935 E: leanda.borrett@maoritelevision.com