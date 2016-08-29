ANIKA MOA CUTS LOOSE IN BRAND NEW TALK SHOW

Singer, song-writer and personality powerhouse Anika Moa is telling all in her brand new talk show on Māori Television.

In the past she has dabbled in celebrity interviewing, to the pleasure of her fans, and demonstrated an effortless ability to inject the unexpected into the seemingly straightforward. Come 2016 and an NZ On Air funding grant, the half hour weekly talk-show ‘All Talk With Anika Moa’ is born.

Anika and her guests will bring a frank perspective on what’s trending (and offending) in pop culture each week. If it’s moved her, made her dance or motivated an all-night binge session, viewers will be the first to know. Expect to see both home-grown and international celebrity guests, a hand-selected live band performance and a few curveballs as Anika takes the stage.

All Talk With Anika Moa Producer Paul Casserly says he’s keen to incorporate some of the unpredictable gonzo flavours that he cooked up with Jeremy Wells on Eating Media Lunch a decade ago. Charlotte Purdy, boss-lady of Rogue Productions and long-time Campbell Live reporter Natasha Utting, are also in the behind the scenes mix.

“It’s a simple plan” says Casserly, “the guts of the thing will be great conversations with great people. I’ve never tired of watching Anika’s charming and disarming ability to draw out the best from people and to make me pee my pants a little. This is the world as Anika sees it, she’s a modern wahine without much of a filter. Strap yourselves in.”

“I feel sick at the thought of All Talk With Anika Moa being a mediocre, boring, middle-of-the-road watch” says Anika, sounding almost deadly serious, “so I will throw everything I have at this. I truly feel it’s about time a wahine shined. I also am doing this to meet famous people because I love them.”

In keeping with the talk-show format, a live studio audience will be part of the show. To reserve your ring-side seat contact production@rogueproductions.co.nz

All Talk With Anika Moa premieres on Maori Television at 9.30pm on Thursday September 29th 2016.

For more information, image or interview requests, please contact;

Leanda Borrett

Publicist, Kaiwhakaputa P: 09 539 7108 M: 021 912 935 E: leanda.borrett@maoritelevision.com



Laura Taylor

Junior Publicist P: 09 539 7000 M: 021 082 67877 E: laura.taylor@maoritelevision.com