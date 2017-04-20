ANIKA IS BACK

More laughs, more jams and more sass are coming your way as Anika Moa is unleashed for another exciting series of “All Talk with Anika Moa”.

Anika is joined by some of Aotearoa’s favourite guests to create an edgy, witty, unpredictable and entertaining “tell it like it is” talk show. With her extremely frank perspectives, she again takes on the entertainment world by analysing and criticising the best and worst of what news has been served up over the week.

Series two kicks off with Anika determined to up the ante, “I’m just getting started I reckon, I don’t want this to sound like a threat, but this season might just blow your tiny little minds, or make you scream, or both”.

Regular guests that will be thrown into the hot seat include Rose Matafeo, Teuila Blakley, Ria Hall, Taika Waititi and Jacqui Brown.

Expect to see the cream of the country’s musical talent too, from the Modern Māori Quartet to Nadia Reid, and get ready for more singing from the host herself.

Catch your weekly dose of Anika starting from Wednesday 3rd May at 9:30pm, repeating on Saturday nights and available On Demand.

