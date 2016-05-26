$10.6 million investment in new technology to support Māori language growth

~~Efforts to grow the Māori language through television and digital platforms have received a much needed investment of $10.6 million it was announced today by the Minister for Māori Development Hon Te Ururoa Flavell.

The new funding, to be spread over four years, will allow Māori Television to broadcast programmes in High Definition (HD) and to drive the multiplatform delivery of content.

Māori Television Chief Executive Paora Maxwell says the funding boost further supports the Government’s Māori Language Strategy by helping Māori Television to attract and grow its viewing audiences, particularly youth.

“Upgrading our transmission to HD will provide viewers with clearer and crisper pictures, and the new funding will improve our delivery of content to audiences where they are and when they want it.”

Mr Maxwell says strategies to evolve how content is delivered will continue to grow in importance for Māori Television. “Connection with rangatahi (youth) is a particular focus for us, given that half of all Māori are under 23 years of age.

“Young people spend less time using traditional television, and more time using mobile devices. We need to make sure our content is entertaining and engaging, and is accessible wherever our people are and on whatever device they are using.”

Mr Maxwell says the funding is a strong signal from the Government of its support for Māori Television’s role in improving the attitudes of all New Zealanders towards the use and unique position of te reo Māori in Aotearoa.



