Current Vacancies

CTA Media Operator

Māori Television Service, New Zealand’s Māori language multi-platform broadcaster, is looking for an enthusiastic and technically adept person to join the team in our busy media exchange/video tape area.

Applicants will possess a relevant Tertiary Qualification and/or have experience in the following:

- Capture and management of a wide range of file based media formats.

- Broadcast videotape operations, television technical standards, programme ingest and quality checking

- Routing and monitoring equipment, linear and non-linear editing, aspect ratio conversions.

This is a full time role involving shift work and some proficiency in Te Reo Māori or an interest in studying it would be an advantage.

To apply please forward your cover letter and CV to:

Pūmanawa Tangata Department

Māori Television

PO Box 113 017

Newmarket, Auckland

Or email : hr@maoritelevision.com

Applications close Tuesday 31st January.

